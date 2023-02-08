Skip to main content
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!

Mayim Bialik to Return as Jeopardy! Host February 20

Mayim Bialik will return to the Jeopardy! lectern on Feb. 20. TV Insider reports that the actress will take over hosting duties from Ken Jennings, who has been helming the game show since Season 39 launched in September 2022. Jennings will be taking some time off from the program; no word yet on when he will return.

Meanwhile, Bialik is coming back to a tournament. From Feb. 20 through March 9, a 14-episode High School Reunion Tournament will take place. Viewers will get to watch 27 ex-Teen Tournament contestants duke it out for a $100,000 prize and a place in the 2023 Tournament of Champions. She'll continue hosting the regular game show after that. 

