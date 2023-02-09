On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Taylor is dripping dry when Brooke asks if she wants to move in with her. Taylor is appreciative for the offer but thinks Brooke has a life of her own. Further, Brooke has Hope, Liam and a growing brood of children in the back cabin.

Brooke is worried about Taylor alone at the beach house (is that Wyatt’s old place?). She’s not out tripping the light fantastic every night, and might enjoy the company. Taylor is conflicted as Brooke continues to push her to become her roomie. Taylor doesn’t understand why Brooke would open up her home to her. Brooke reminds her they are friends now, and she thinks they would have a lot of fun together.

Taylor is overwhelmed and thanks her for her kindness. Brooke reminds her of the promise she made to always be there for her. She pushes a bit more and Taylor appears to be just about ready to accept.

