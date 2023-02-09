On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

House of ChAllie: Wendy texts Tripp to say she had a good time with him when Johnny arrives with plans to take her out. She reminds him they talked about taking some time. Johnny thinks it’s really about Chanel. He calls for Chanel to come and explain but Wendy stops him explaining she moved out.

Brady Pub: Joey walks in to hang out with Tripp, and is somewhat surprised to learn he’s been hanging out with Wendy. Tripp explains Wendy has been a great friend since he returned to Salem. Also, Wendy is really hanging out with Johnny DiMera. Joey isn’t impressed by Johnny and thinks Tripp should pursue Wendy. Tripp doesn’t really want to talk about Wendy so he goes to get them beers leaving Joey to plot.

Joey calls Wendy and bends the truth saying he’s worried about Tripp and needs to go make funeral arrangements for his mother (using Kayla’s funeral is a wee icky). He wants Wendy to come to the Pub and keep Tripp company. She reluctantly agrees leaving Johnny adrift.

Wendy arrives and Joey hugs her. He whispers in her ear not to tell Tripp he asked her to come. They take a seat and Joey pours it on really thick about Wendy supporting Tripp. She agrees to always support him, and Tripp stares daggers through Joey. Tripp figures out before Joey leaves that he was doing a little matchmaking.

Alice Horton’s House: Stephanie arrives and Chad tells her Alex knows about their night of love. She was just about to tell him she and Alex saw each other earlier. She explains how Alex saw them together. Stephanie and Chad celebrate the end of her relationship with Alex by making out. Just then, Thomas and Charlotte arrive. They agree to read them a story before sending them back to bed. After the story, Chad tells them the tale of how he and Stephanie are now dating. The kids appear to be happy as they hug Stephanie and ask Chad if they’ll get married.

Titan: Alex is working when suddenly his underwear lands on his desk. Allie decided it was a good idea to return his unmentionables during the work day. She tells him about Chanel throwing a fit when she found them. He offers to call Chanel, but Allie says it’s no use. They decide to go out and drown their sorrows yet again.

The Carver-Price Pad: Abe is setting the table when Paulina arrives. He’s made a beautiful meal for the two of them. He wants to celebrate now that Chanel is making up with Allie… enter Chanel who has clearly not made up with Allie. She explains what happened with Allie. Paulina thinks she needs to be more forgiving. Chanel isn’t quite so convinced and leaves before dinner.

Paulina pushes her food around. She apologizes saying she feels badly for Chanel. Abe thinks Chanel will work everything out and wants them to spend some time concentrating on their relationship.

Horton Square: Johnny and Chanel bump into each other, and she explains why she didn’t move back in with Allie. Johnny tries to invite Chanel to the movie to which he was going to take Wendy. Chanel agrees but wants a disguise so nobody catches them. When Johnny says they’re seeing “The Exorcist”, Chanel says not no but hell no. They decide to go for a drink.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Stefan Plays Nice With EJ Before Drugging His Tea

Endings

Abe and Paulina get all Abe and Paulina. She is grateful for his support when it comes to Chanel. They decide to enjoy each other for dessert.

Stephanie exits and Chad tries to put the kids to bed. They want to stay up and read another book. Chad takes the time to tell the kids no one will ever replace Abigail (good luck, Stephanie).

Stephanie and Joey run into each other in Horton Square. She asks about Tripp and Joey coyly says their brother will be tied up for a while.

Wendy wonders what Tripp and Joey were discussing at the front door of the Pub.

Allie and Alex are drunk as Cooter Brown and do another tequila shot. Alex puts a lemon between his teeth and they suck it together, just as Chanel and Johnny arrive.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!