Genie Francis on GH Anniversary: "I Just Want it to be Fabulous and Wonderful and Inclusive"

To celebrate General Hospital's upcoming 60th anniversary, People will release a special edition of the mag called General Hospital: Celebrating 60 Years of Love & Drama on Feb. 10. People.com published excerpts from its interview with daytime legend Genie Francis (Laura), who spoke about the momentous occasion and her character's growth.

What's the best way to celebrate GH's big anniversary? The Daytime Emmy winner said:

I just want it to be fabulous and wonderful and inclusive — get it the love it deserves.

Of course, alongside Tony Geary (ex-Luke), Francis rocketed to superstardom as everyone's favorite couple, Luke and Laura; the characters famously wed on screen in 1981. Another famous (but real) bride that year was Lady Diana Spencer, soon-to-be Princess of Wales. And it turns out she watched GH!

Francis recalled getting a special bottle of bubbly from Lady Di, noting:

Somebody said, 'This is from the Right Honorable Lady Diana Spencer, and we wanted you to know.' But they didn't give me the champagne because I was underage.

Over the years, Laura has grown and matured. Now, she's the mayor of Port Chuck, and she's giving back to its citizens. Francis said: