Skip to main content
Genie Francis, General Hospital

Genie Francis on GH Anniversary: "I Just Want it to be Fabulous and Wonderful and Inclusive"

To celebrate General Hospital's upcoming 60th anniversary, People will release a special edition of the mag called General Hospital: Celebrating 60 Years of Love & Drama on Feb. 10. People.com published excerpts from its interview with daytime legend Genie Francis (Laura), who spoke about the momentous occasion and her character's growth.

RELATED: General Hospital to Honor Sonya Eddy and Welcome Back Jane Elliot For 60th Anniversary

What's the best way to celebrate GH's big anniversary? The Daytime Emmy winner said:

I just want it to be fabulous and wonderful and inclusive — get it the love it deserves.

RELATED: General Hospital Kicks Off Its 60th Anniversary

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Of course, alongside Tony Geary (ex-Luke), Francis rocketed to superstardom as everyone's favorite couple, Luke and Laura; the characters famously wed on screen in 1981. Another famous (but real) bride that year was Lady Diana Spencer, soon-to-be Princess of Wales. And it turns out she watched GH

Francis recalled getting a special bottle of bubbly from Lady Di, noting:

Somebody said, 'This is from the Right Honorable Lady Diana Spencer, and we wanted you to know.' But they didn't give me the champagne because I was underage.

Over the years, Laura has grown and matured. Now, she's the mayor of Port Chuck, and she's giving back to its citizens. Francis said:

Her motherly instincts are directed more toward the town now. Young Laura was desperately looking for love and to be loved. Older Laura is looking to give love — as it should be.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Genie Francis
General Hospital

Genie Francis Reflects on GH's Golden Days for The Story of Soaps

By Carly SilverComment
Genie Francis
General Hospital

Genie Francis Talks GH's Luke Raping Laura: "They Shouldn’t Have Done It"

By Carly SilverComment
Laura Spencer, General Hospital
General Hospital

Genie Francis Reflects on 45 Years at GH

By Carly SilverComment
Genie Francis, Anthony Geary, General Hospital
General Hospital

Here's to Luke and Laura: The 40th Anniversary of an Iconic GH Wedding

By Carly SilverComment