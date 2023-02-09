On today’s General Hospital recap:

Ava has a nightmare within a nightmare of Nikolas in her bloody bed. Austin checks on her and reminds her that she asked him to spend the night and keep an eye on her. Austin says they have to talk about what happens next. Ava says he needs to leave and forget what happened here.

Austin asks what she'll tell people. Ava says she'll say she and Nikolas argued and then he stormed off. Ava thanks Austin for not turning her in and sends him on his way. Austin says the reason he showed up last night was to warn her that Mason is after her.

Ava dismisses Mason as a thug and not a problem. Austin asks if Spencer will be an issue. She says Liz might be a problem, and tells Austin about Liz and Nik keeping Esme captive. Ava worries that Liz' conscience will get to her and the police will head to Wyndermere and find Nikolas’ body. Ava again tells Austin to leave and reminds him no one needs to know that was here.

Carly checks in on Micheal who says Willow hasn't woken up since the surgery. Carly leaves them alone when Willow wakes up and informs Sonny.

Liesl joins Nina watching the baby in the nursery. Nina says she won't bother Willow unless she asks to see her. Sonny sends NIna a text that Willow is awake. Liesl complains about Carly and how she's forgiven and Nina isn't. Nina mentions seeing a moment between Carly and Drew but that they seem to want to hide it. Liesl says they need to find out why.

Michael explains to Willow about her heart stopping in the OR and she tells him that she heard his voice. The giant gorgeous newborn is brought to Willow. Michael says the baby needs a name and when Carly comes in, they introduce her to Amelia Grace Corinthos. (I was wrong, I thought they'd use Sonya because of Sonya Eddie's passing)

Sonny shows Nina a text from Willow with a picture and the name of the baby.

Laura stops by to see Liz and asks if she's heard from Nikolas. Liz says she hasn't spoken to him since he grabbed her at the hospital and believes their friendship to be over. Laura tells Liz that Spencer is going for custody and that Nikolas has done something unforgivable.

Laura is sad that their friendship would be over since Liz’ had a positive influence on Nikolas, though Liz disagrees. Laura supports Liz saying saving Nikolas from himself is not her responsibility.

Finn wants legal advice from Alexis, asking what would be the charge for accessory and uses a hypothetical friend. Alexis says this person needs to get ahead of this and come forward voluntarily. Alexis asks if the friend would be willing to testify against the person who actually committed the crime. Alexis tells Finn to have his friend call Diane or Martin for their expert help.

Gregory arrives as Finn is leaving and asks if there are any new developments in the hooker's case. Alexis says they need to keep pressure on the PCPD and wonders why Gregory isn't teaching today. She thinks he's not as invested in teaching anymore and ready for a change. Alexis says she's offering him a job.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Portia And Curtis Prepare to Get Hitched

Laura heads to Wyndermere to ask Ava what happened with Nikolas. Laura tells Ava about the fight between Nikolas and Spencer. When Nikolas took off, she figured he would come see Ava. She admits Nikolas barged in last night, they argued and stormed off. Laura brings up the blackmail evidence that Spencer has and how they're holding it over Nikolas’ head.

Laura says she's worried about Nikolas, that Spencer's threat will be the last straw. She worries that she'll lose Nikolas for good. Laura says Nikolas will throw in with Victor now but Ava disagrees. Both women agree that things should have gone differently.

Liz summons Scott and tells him that she's in legal trouble. She says she committed several crimes.

Finn runs into Liesl and offers his condolences about Britt, though she's less than receptive. Liesl mentions that Liz called Scotty away and Liesl wants to know why.

Michael and Willow ask Austin if there is any news about the stem cells. He tells them to wait for Terri but his face doesn't look promising.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!



