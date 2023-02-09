On today’s General Hospital recap: Terry tells Willow they were not able to harvest enough functional stem cells from the cord blood for her to undergo the procedure. She says the transplant is no longer an option for Willow. Terry mentions that the leukemia is also factored in and she'll need the bone marrow transplant. MIchael says there has been no match from the registry, and Willow asks how much time she has left. Terry says Willow likely has a matter of weeks based on the advanced stage.

Alexis thinks Gregory would be an asset and could start immediately. Gregory turns down her offer saying he made a commitment to the university. Alexis pushes and wonders if he's scared of trying something new. Gregory says he likes teaching and doesn't want to give it up but Alexis says he could do both.

Scotty promises he'll protect Liz and get her out of her mess. Liz is evasive in her answers to Scotty's questions. Ava comes knocking at the door to talk to Liz about Nikolas. Scotty warns Liz not to talk to anyone about this until their next meeting.

Liesl wants to know the problem with Liz so she can help. She tells Finn that she has the skills to get Liz out of any trouble and protect her boys. Scott returns and Finn asks if Liz is in trouble and Scotty is annoyed with Finn's concern.

Ava tells Liz that Nikolas told her everything about Esme. Liz apologizes for getting in the middle of the NAva marriage. She says she's going to turn herself in, but Ava doesn't know what good it would do to sacrifice herself. Liz apologizes in advance that the police will want to check out Wyndermere. Ava asks about the consequences, but Liz says she can't live with herself. Ava puts the blame on Nikolas and says she believes he left town. Ava says Liz will be the only one to pay for Nikolas’ crimes.

Liz is shocked but Ava pushes hard that Nikolas took off and tells Liz not to ruin her life for Nikolas’ bad decision. Liz wonders why Ava cares and she says she knows what it's like to be betrayed by Nikolas. Ava says she just wants to pick up the pieces of her life and doesn't want anyone to suffer because of Nikolas. Ava says there is no one left who knows that Liz was involved and promises not to say anything.

Finn shows up so Ava leaves. As Ava's leaving she calls Austin to tell them that they have a huge problem. Liz tells Finn that Nikolas has left town.

Sonny and Nina discuss where she stands with Willow. Sonny says Willow has a big heart and she'll come around eventually. Sonny brings Donna to see the baby. Carly runs into them and tells Sonny that the stem cells didn't work and that Willow doesn't have much time.

Sonny tells Nina that there won't be a stem cell transplant which means Willow doesn't have much time. Nina's upset and says Willow doesn't deserve it. Sonny says they won't give up on Willow. Nina tells LIesl what's happened. LIesl tells Terri that she wants to be tested.

Michael promises Willow that he'll find the best doctors and treatments for her. Willow wants to discuss his life without her.

