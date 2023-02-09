On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Kyle and Jack are having a heated discussion. Kyle left his phone at home and Jack has returned it to him. However, the phone rang at the Abbott mansion and Jack found a message on it from Victor! Kyle’s face immediately drops as Jack says he wants to know EVERYTHING that’s going on. Just then, Adam rounds the corner.

Adam listens in at the door as Jack berates Kyle. In the message, Victor thanks Kyle for helping him with the “Adam situation” and tells Kyle to stay tuned. Jack wants to know what’s happening. Kyle decides it’s a good idea to continue to deny, deny, deny as he says, perhaps, Victor sent the message to the wrong number (Really, Kyle?). He says he has no idea why Victor would have called him. Jack says he knows EXACTLY what’s going on. Kyle has been colluding with Victor to sabotage Adam’s job at Jabot!

Adam continues to listen is as Jack wonders aloud why Kyle is so determined to destroy Adam. Kyle finally admits he believes Adam doesn’t belong at Jabot.

