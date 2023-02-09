On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Michael would like Victor and Victoria to know he is really skeptical about bringing Audra in on their plan to acquire Tucker’s company. Victor understands, but thinks Nate has what it takes to handle Audra. Victoria looks annoyed but agrees with her father. Michael rolls his eyes, heaves a sigh, and says they’re ready to go.

Victor let’s Michael know he should get everything ready to go. Michael tells him he’ll be ready when Victor gives him the word. Victoria recaps their plan saying when they own Tucker’s debt, they can use it as leverage to take over his company. Victor is positively giddy! Victoria gets snarky saying she can’t wait to see the look on Tucker’s face when he realizes he’s been duped. Michael giggles in agreement and Victor thinks Victoria is acting like his daughter.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Elena Mistakenly Believes Her Relationship is Back on Track

Victor says taking over Tucker’s company will provide him the smack upside the head he both needs and deserves. While he’s talking, Tucker is sitting in the lobby of the Grand Phoenix contemplating his existence.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!