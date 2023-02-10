On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Liam and Hope are at their cabin home. He enters saying Douglas is asleep. Hope is reviewing papers that appear to say Thomas wants to give them full custody of his son. Liam, rightfully, assumes there must be something up Thomas’ deceptive sleeve.

Hope says everything seems very straight forward. Tomorrow, in the judge’s chambers (the same judge that released Sheila?), Douglas will be asked who he wants to live with and the decision will be binding (does anyone else see the mack truck headed for Hope’s emotions?). Hope thinks they are done jumping through Thomas’ hoops. Liam supports her by saying how many chances Hope gave Thomas to get his s*** together.

Hope is content to take full custody at least until Thomas gets the help he needs. Again, Liam is rightfully concerned that what seems straight forward is very likely not what it seems. Hope is somewhat dismissive because she’s so happy to think of Douglas being in a stable, loving, home.

