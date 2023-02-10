The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of February 13-17, 2023

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Deacon (Sean Kanan) doesn’t buy what Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is selling.

Liam (Scott Clifton) goes IN on Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) about Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas go before the judge and make their pleas for custody of Douglas

Li (Naomi Matsuda) pops over to visit Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Taylor (Krista Allen) goes to bat for her people.

The conflict heats up between the Logans and the Forresters.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) bats her eyelashes at a new target.

Eric (John McCook) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) put Thomas in his place.

Deacon is perplexed when Sheila acts very un-Sheila like.

Douglas tells the judge who he wants to live with.

Sheila continues to keep secrets.

