Will Horton, Sonny Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives

Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker Out at Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives will bid adieu to two beloved characters. Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Zach Tinker) are set to exit the show, according to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now. The character of Will is headed to New Zealand this week, says the magazine. 

Tinker joined Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem as Sonny in 2021 and signed on to the mothership program in 2022. The actor recently snagged a role on CBS' freshman hit Fire Country.

