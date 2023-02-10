On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Wendy wonders what Joey and Tripp were discussing. Tripp explains Joey manipulated Wendy because he believes they should be dating. Tripp understands she’s dating Johnny and isn’t looking to swoop in and take someone else’s woman. Wendy explains she skipped out on her date with Johnny to hang out with him.

Johnny and Chanel run smack into Wendy and Tripp. Chanel and Tripp excuse themselves to give Wendy a chance to read Johnny for filth. Wendy doesn’t understand why Johnny is with Chanel while he kind of acts like an ass. Wendy says there is clearly something going on with Chanel. Things are complicated and messy and she wants no part of it. Wendy chooses herself and sends Johnny on his way (LOVE!).

Tripp brings Wendy a beer and they discuss how her time with Johnny was just bad timing.

Small Bar: Allie and Alex continue to get sauced. They drink one last shot and Alex puts the lemon in his mouth. They go in for the suck of the lemon just as Chanel and Johnny arrive on the scene. Chanel loses her s*** and Allie and Alex drunkenly try to explain themselves. Chanel gets very self-righteous until Allie points out that she’s once again with Johnny.

Johnny and Chanel try to go in on Allie and Alex about their drinking, but Allie wonders why Johnny is with Chanel instead of Wendy. Chanel wants Allie to come home with her so they can talk about everything. Allie has NO time for Chanel. With that, Johnny and Chanel exit.

Alex wonders why Allie isn’t chasing after Chanel. Instead of arguing with him, Allie takes another shot. He thinks Allie needs to swallow her pride. All she wants to swallow is tequila.

House of ChAllie: Allie and Alex arrive back and she explains Henry is staying with the babysitter. They sit on the sofa and Allie thanks Alex for being so nice. He asks if he can crash on the couch and promises to keep his underwear on. Allie says he can crash in her bed and underwear is optional

Random Park: Jack and Xander run into each other. Jack is ice cold when Xander tries to talk to his old friend (Historically, I loathe this cold version of Jack). Jack wonders if they were ever really friends. He says Xander was just showing his true colors (harsh words for someone who has made so many mistakes - including raping Kayla. Honestly, Jack needs to remember how many things for which he’s been forgiven).

Xander tries to reason with Jack saying he needs to try and understand Gwen. Jack says Gwen is a threat to him and his family. He needs to move on. Xander calls Jack on his bulls*** saying Gwen always lived in Abigail’s shadow. She’s done everything to try and win his love. Xander isn’t buying anything he’s selling.

Salem Inn: Leo asks Gwen what she wants to order off the menu, but she is distracted. He wants to watch housewives but isn’t certain whether she’s feeling Beverly Hills or New York. He tries to shake her out of her funk so they can enjoy their silly evening together. Gwen can’t understand why Xander hasn’t phoned her yet. He tries to get Gwen out of her own head to have a little fun. Gwen agrees to play with Leo for the evening. Leo tries to cheer her up, but she wants Xander to fight for her the way she fought for him.

Leo reminds Gwen that Xander defended her when Sarah went after her. Gwen appreciates that but wants to be both in Xander’s bed and in his heart. Just then, a knock on the door reveals Xander! he informs Gwen about his run in with Jack and how sickened he is by her father’s hypocrisy. Leo intrudes saying he knows exactly how to put Jack in his place.

Leo wants Gwen to use the information about Jennifer Rose running her down to punish her father.

Kiriakis Living Room: Sarah enters the living room to find Rex. She expresses how sorry she is for his loss. Rex has arrived to deliver a letter from Philip. Rex explains Philip is in a mental hospital. She promises to keep this secret. Sarah explains she and Xander are now divorced. She explains everything and then apologizes for dumping her stuff on him, especially when he’s grieving. Rex understands and is glad they are still friends. He hopes she finds a way to release all the anger and tension she’s feeling.

Rex gets Sarah to punch out her anger into a pillow. She goes a little nuts on the pillow and Rex gets her to calm down. Just then, she grabs Rex and kisses him in hopes that will release her tension.

Endings

Gwen arrives in Alice Horton’s living room to find Jack looking at pictures. She’s there to talk about The Spectator. Jack thinks Gwen wants her job back. Just then, Xander enters saying they want to take the entire bloody paper. Jack wants none of their noise. They don’t care saying if Jack doesn’t hand over The Spectator Gwen will send Jennifer Rose to prison.

Rex pulls away from Sarah. She explains if Xander has moved on why can’t she. Sarah wants to use Rex to get out some of her anger. Rex doesn’t put up much of a fight.

Leo sits at the Salem Inn alone recording a message saying “Lady Whistleblower” will soon be reporting on all of Salem’s gossip.

Chanel leans in to kiss Johnny but he pulls away saying he needs to resist temptation. Chanel isn’t thrilled but agrees they need to resist.

Allie pulls Alex in and they kiss. They quickly begin to undress, Alex gets on top of her, and they go to town.

