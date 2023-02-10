Skip to main content
Curtis Ashford, General Hospital
image caption
Donnell Turner

General Hospital Spoilers: Secrets And Lies Cast a Shadow Over Portia And Curtis’ Wedding

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of February 13 -17, 2023

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers: 

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) have an emotional catch up.

Michael (Chad Duell) is in a pickle.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) continues to try bonding with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) reveals something unexpected.

Esme (Avery Pohl) preps for her impending birth.

Jordan warns Portia (Brook Kerr) that Stella (Vernee Watson-Johnson) knows all.

Taggert (Réal Andrews) and Ava (Maura West) have a chat.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) listens to her gut.

Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) and Heather (Alley Mills) find themselves in conflict.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) come to an agreement.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) goes IN on Carly (Laura Wright), but then tries to reason with her.

Laura (Genie Francis) can’t unhear upsetting information.

Trina shares secrets with Spencer (Nicholas Chavez).

Finn (Michael Easton) tries to ease Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) guilt.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) is disturbed and disappointed when he learns Stella won’t be at the wedding.

Jordan urges Portia to tell Curtis the truth before the wedding.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers

