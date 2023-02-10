WATCH: B&B's Diamond White Dishes New Marvel Series and Paris' Love Life (VIDEO)

The Bold and the Beautiful's Diamond White (Paris) sat down with Michael Fairman TV. The versatile performer discussed voicing the title character in the new animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and what's to come for Paris.

In the Marvel show, White lends her voice to a Black female teen superhero, the uber-smart Lunella Lafayette (AKA Moon Girl). How did she interpret voicing Lunella? White shared:

Well, honestly, I took a lot of inspiration from myself. I just tried to remember what it was like being 13 years old, being so excited about everything, and then, on top of that, you know, she’s one of the smartest superheroes in the Marvel Universe. So she’s going to be all over the place and a bit insecure at times, ‘cause she is only 13 years old. I just remember my moments growing up and had my experience shine through my voice, and I’ve always been an excited little being, so I just brought that to the character.

White also sings the show's theme song, executive produced by the legendary Raphael Saadiq; listen below.

One of White's memorable 2022 storylines came when Quinn (Rena Sofer) disrupted Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Paris' wedding. Of filming those scenes, she said:

Actually, that was an emotional week for me on set because I was thinking, like, Wow, she doesn’t have her father [Reese, played by Wayne Brady]. Her mother [Grace, played by Cassandra Creech] doesn't support the marriage. She’s alone. Her sister’s [Zoe, played by Kiara Barnes] gone. There were days on set where I was just crying because I was like, 'Oh, my God, this is really sad.' And I would go to Lawrence and he’d be like, 'Yeah, this is really sad. 'And I was like, 'Aw.' But I think Paris will recover and she’ll find a new love somewhere on the show.

Where do things stand now with Paris and Zende (Delon de Metz)? Are things between them over for good? White stated:

Things can never be too concrete with this two. There’ll always be a special place in Paris’ heart for Zende.

White also announced that she will be releasing a musical project called This Feels Real, noting that Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, has been greenlit for a second season already. Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres Feb. 10 on Disney Channel and Feb. 15 on Disney+.

For all the scoop on the series and Paris Buckingham, check out White's full interview with Fairman below.