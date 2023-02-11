Skip to main content
Sheila Carter, Deacon Sharpe, The Bold and the Beautiful
image caption
Kimberlin Brown, Sean Kanan

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Deacon Asks Sheila to Ditch Bill And Choose Him

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for February 10, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Sheila is pleased by Deacon’s admiration. He says she’s always been crafty, but to pull off this particular plan is genius. He doesn’t really understand why she’s still with Bill. Sheila is out of prison and all charges have been dismissed. Why would she continue with the Dollar Bill charade?

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Liam And Hope Contemplate Custody of Douglas

Sheila giggles thinking Deacon is cute because he hasn’t accepted she has moved on. He doubles down saying this could be their time to have a relationship out in the open. No one would be happy about it, but at least they would be happy together. 

Deacon asks Sheila to admit she wants him as much as he wants her. 

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

