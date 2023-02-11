On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Sheila is pleased by Deacon’s admiration. He says she’s always been crafty, but to pull off this particular plan is genius. He doesn’t really understand why she’s still with Bill. Sheila is out of prison and all charges have been dismissed. Why would she continue with the Dollar Bill charade?

Sheila giggles thinking Deacon is cute because he hasn’t accepted she has moved on. He doubles down saying this could be their time to have a relationship out in the open. No one would be happy about it, but at least they would be happy together.

Deacon asks Sheila to admit she wants him as much as he wants her.

