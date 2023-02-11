Skip to main content
Gabi Hernandez, Stefan DiMera, Days of Our Lives
image caption
Camila Banus, Brandon Barash

Days of Our Lives Promo: Will Salem’s Couples Fizzle or Flourish on Valentine’s Day?

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of February 13-17, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo: 

It’s Valentine’s Day (read: week) in Salem! Which couples will flourish and which will fizzle? Let’s get into it…

Gabi/Stefan: The semi-deprogramming has left Stefan (Brandon Barash) in love with both Gabi (Camila Banus) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). They take advantage and go on their first, post-resurrection, date.

Steve/Kayla: Steve (Stephen Nichols) has a vision (dream?) of Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) on their wedding anniversary. He’s thrilled to see her and she says she wouldn’t be anywhere else.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Kate Demands to Speak With an Afterlife Supervisor

EJ/Nicole/Eric/Sloan:  EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) hit the town for dinner and awkwardly land at the same restaurant as Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric (Greg Vaughan). EJ and Nicole try to go on with their evening as does Sloan. Eric can’t help giving a play by play of Nicole’s actions to a clearly irritated Sloan. At some point in the evening, Eric and Nicole awkwardly bump into one another.

Chanel/Allie/Alex: Chanel (Raven Bowens) shows Allie (Lindsay Arnold) grace saying she knows nothing happened between her and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). Meanwhile, Alex is hiding under a table.

What are you looking forward to this next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

