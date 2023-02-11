On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Alice Horton’s Living Room: Jack laments about being blackmailed by Gwen and Xander (without acknowledging any involvement of his own) when Jennifer Rose returns (yay!). He explains to her about the blackmail based on JRo’s drug induced attempt to use Gwen as a speed bump. JRo says they can’t let Gwen and Xander get away with their plan. The Spectator is their life and livelihood. It means much more to them than a simple newspaper.

Kiriakis Bedroom: Sarah and Rex awaken from their sexcapades. Sarah doesn’t want to lead him on. Rex understands she’s rebounding from Xander and encourages her to use him.

Horton Square, Part 1: Xander runs into Johnny who is still fuming about Susan’s death. Johnny puffs up his chest and reminds Xander he’s a Dimera. Basically, Johnny thinks Xander is a wretched human being and tries to be billy bad ass. Xander shoots him a look that says Johnny should be careful as he f***s around lest he find out. While Johnny did resemble Scrappy Doo trying to bark beyond his size, his message seemed to land squarely on Xander’s conscience.

Salem Inn: Leo can’t wait for Xander and Gwen to take over The Spectator. Xander arrives saying he’s not going to be that guy and nixes the plan. Leo reminds Xander that Jack basically blackmailed his mother (Diana Coleville) out of The Spectator to begin with. Xander is unmoved and exits.

Chez Price: Paulina has made Chanel breakfast to celebrate Valentine’s Day and chat about her reconciliation with Allie. She explains to her mother how she almost made out with Johnny after running into a drunk and flirty Alex and Allie. Paulina continues to be more on Allie’s side and pushes her daughter to get her self together and make things right with her relationship.

House of ChAllie: Allie awakens with a hangover, and remembers hooking up with Alex the night before. She’s freaked out she has probably wrecked her relationship with Chanel. Allie gets very self-righteous when Alex tries to calm her down. She thinks he couldn’t possibly understand her position because Alex thinks sex is trivial. He corrects her saying he now understands there can be real feelings involved. She apologizes for taking her frustration out on her.

Alex encourages Allie to be a lying, liar who lies. He thinks telling Chanel the truth will cause Chanel more pain than only relieve her guilt. Alex promises to keep their secret. It’s more important to heal their relationship and move on. She agrees with him about not coming clean.

Horton Square, Part 2: Chanel runs into Johnny and thanks him for stopping them from hooking up. She heads out to try and work things out with Allie.

Xander runs into Sarah and Rex who taunt and torment them about their hook up (which apparently had multiple sessions) the night before. After they head to The Pub, Gwen and Leo appear. Xander has changed his mind and is ready to grab The Spectator.

Endings

Paulina runs into Johnny outside the Brady Pub. She greets him as one half of the Salem wonder twins (which makes me giggle), and tells him to steer clear of Chanel. Johnny explains Paulina should be much more worried about Alex Kiriakis.

As they enjoy breakfast, Sarah says it felt good to give Xander a taste of his own medicine.

Gwen and Xander arrive in Alice Horton’s living room to go forward with taking over The Spectator. Jennifer Rose is having none of Gwen’s niceties which makes clear she knows about the blackmail. With that, Gwen asks Jack if he’ll be handing over the paper or will JRo be spending Valentine’s Day in lockup.

Alex is ready to go to work when Chanel knocks at the door having forgotten her key. Allie and Alex are frozen as Chanel finds her keys and unlocks the door.

