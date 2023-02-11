On today’s General Hospital recap: You are cordially invited to the wedding of Portia Robinson and Curtis Ashford. TJ tells Jordan he's going to try to convince Stella to go to the wedding. He doesn't believe her excuse that she's not well.

Portia tells Trina with Stella not attending there will be an extra place at the reception if Trina wants to invite someone. Portia says she's noticed that Trina is getting closer to Spencer and gives her permission.

Terry, Josslyn and Trina have the something old and blue, a hospital charm. Portia and Trina have a moment alone, and Trina apologizes for not making it easy for Curtis, at first. Portia says everything she's done has been for Trina.

Marshall says it means everything to him to be here for Curtis. Marshall tells Drew he's worried he'll have an episode today, and asks him to get him out before he causes a scene. TJ gets there and the men toast to Curtis.

Austin gets to Wyndermere and Ava tells him that Nikolas needs to be moved to the Pine Barrens. Austin says they agreed to keep Nikolas in the stables (Really? Cuz he's going to start stinking up the place soon). Ava says Liz is getting a guilty conscience, and she’s worried police will show up and find the body. Ava says they are bound together now.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Willow’s Outlook is Bleak

Spencer shows up asking what happened between Ava and Nikolas the night before. Spencer says he showed his father the video confession and figured he would come here to confront Ava. Spencer worries about the custody issue, but Ava says Nikolas won't be a problem anymore. Ava says Nikolas was there last night and that he left town. Spencer's upset that his father left without saying goodbye.

Ava wants to move the body, but Austin says they can't do it in broad daylight where anyone can just show up. He says they should wait til night time, and then reminds Ava she has to get to Curtis' wedding. Ava wonders why this seems so easy for Austin. (Yeah, what does he has up his sleeve because he was being super sketch)

Liz says Nikolas took off before she could confess to the police. Finn says, with his money, Nikolas will be long gone. None of this information changes anything for Liz. She says she's worried about NAva throwing her under the bus, and that Britt is dead because they didn't tell the police Esme wasn't the killer.

Finn tells Liz not to continue to do penance because of what happened to Reiko. He says she's the only one who will pay the price since Nikolas is gone. Liz says she wants to do right by her boys and find peace. She says the biggest problem between them is Finn always wanted to be her hero. Liz needs to handle her own trauma in her own way. Liz tells him not to fight her so Finn says he'll respect her choice and be there with her. Finn tells her to go to Scotty in the morning.

Willow says Michael needs to face the truth that she's going to die. She says they need to make arrangements even though he doesn't want to face it. Willow says she won't be at peace if she doesn't make the necessary plans.

Nina's worried about leaving Willow's side to attend Curtis' wedding. Nina talks to Willow and gives her the half heart necklace, saying it's rightfully hers. Willow rejects her so Nina leaves. Michael returns and says he'll never give up hope but will do whatever she needs. Willow wants them to get married.

Laura runs into Taggert at the church and tells him she's officiating in place of Stella.

Taggert has a talk with Curtis and offers his good wishes.

Trina tells Joss that she has a date, as Spencer arrives.

Jordan shows up to stop Portia from making the biggest mistake of her life.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!