Adam Newman, The Young and the Restless
image caption
Mark Grossman

The Young and the Restless Recap: Adam Tells Jack He’s Leaving Jabot

The Young and the Restless Recap for February 10, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Kyle is done listening to Adam’s grandstanding. Adam cares nothing for Kyle’s preferences and continues on. He thanks Jack for everything but understands his work didn’t measure up. They can fire him or he will offer up his letter of resignation. He thinks it’s best for everyone if he leaves Jabot.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jack Confronts Kyle About Colluding With Victor

Next Week:

Summer explodes on Kyle for violating her trust yet again.

Ashley fights back when Jack tells her to except Diane or find another place to live. He asks her how much it will take to buy her out of the house.

Heather’s return to Genoa City surprises Daniel.

What did you think of today’s episode. Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

