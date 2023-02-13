On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Alice Horton’s Living Room: Gwen and Xander have come to collect The Spectator from Jack and Jennifer Rose… or turn JRo in for running Gwen down. JRo speaks up saying they aren’t giving in to the blackmail. Jack thinks Gwen has a lot of nerve passing judgement considering all the havoc she has wreaked in town - he goes on to ask how Sarah is (burn). JRo agrees saying Xander “didn’t exactly trade up” (which has the desired impact of Gwen trying to throw hands).

Gwen calls JRo’s bluff dialing the Salem PD and asking for Rafe. Jack grabs the phone, makes an excuse, and hangs up. He tells Xander and Gwen they can have the newspaper. Jack says if giving Gwen the paper keeps JRo free, it’s an even trade.

Horton Square: Leo is recording ideas for his first Lady Whistleblower column when inspiration hits. He’ll write about Allie and Alex canoodling at Small Bar. When he goes on to mention the Kiriakis Brothers penchant for breaking hearts, Sonny suddenly appears. Leo explains how he is now a “respected journalist” at The Spectator. Sonny responds condescendingly saying Jack would never hire someone like him. Leo can’t help himself and spills the details of the possible change in The Spectator’s ownership.

Leo tries to exit without further explanation. Sonny wants to know exactly what is going down between Jack and Gwen (and aggressively puts his hands on Leo - is that anger or passion or both?). As he’s getting more aggressive with Leo, Xander pulls him off and he and Gwen defend Leo by confirming his story. With that, they all exit to go celebrate (I like these three as a dastardly trio).

Random Park: Wendy is hanging out in the cold when Gabi jogs by. She notices Wendy is upset and correctly deduces it’s about Johnny. Wendy explains her recent history with Johnny and their relationship. Wendy isn’t sure she even wants to be with Johnny especially considering the horrible things Allie said about him. Gabi thinks she should probably ignore Allie as she can’t have an objective opinion. If Wendy wants Johnny, she needs to fight for him.

The Brady Pub: Johnny is explaining to Paulina that Alex is the real problem between Allie and Chanel. Paulina knows all about it and thinks Johnny is making Alex a scapegoat. She goes on to say Johnny is equally responsible, if not more, for the problems in Chanel’s relationship. He admits he went to far with Chanel but nothing happened. Paulina thinks he needs to steer clear of Chanel. Doesn’t he have another girl he can chase?

Johnny tells Paulina about Wendy but thinks he blew it all to hell. Paulina thinks if she got back with Abe, he still has a chance with Wendy. He agrees he will tell Wendy he wants to see her. With that, Paulina exits. Johnny attempts to construct a text to Wendy but can’t seem to find the words. Just then, he gets a phone call from Wendy who wants to hang in the park.

House of ChAllie: Allie and Alex are panicking when Chanel finds her keys. Chanel enters and Alex is hiding under the table. Chanel wants to talk to Allie about Alex. She apologizes for overreacting the night before. Chanel continues trying to apologize as Allie almost frantically tries to figure out how to give Alex a chance to escape.

Chanel goes on to say she almost made a huge mistake with Johnny, but Allie means way too much to her. She loves Allie and wants to work everything out. Allie says she loves her too and then Alex’s phone rings (put it on vibrate, fool!). Chanel is suspicious because it’s not Allie’s ringtone. Allie over explains and Chanel goes to her phone and calls Alex (WHO STILL HASN’T PUT HIS PHONE ON VIBRATE!). Alex’s phone rings and Chanel tells him to come out.

Alex tries to lie their way out of trouble saying nothing happened. Allie can’t lie and admits he’s not telling the truth - they slept together.

Endings

Wendy asks Johnny if he has plans for the evening. Johnny is confused but they still quickly decide to go to the Dimera mansion and watch Evil Dead 2.

Chanel loses her s*** as Alex tries to take the blame for everything. She tells him to get out. He tries to smooth things over one last time before he exits. Allie tries to trivialize her behavior asking if they can just move forward. A tearful Chanel says she just can’t do it.

Xander, Gwen, and Leo return to their room at the Salem Inn to order champagne and caviar (was the Salem Inn always so fancy? ). Leo is thrilled but Gwen is still shaken from the events of the day.

Jennifer Rose apologizes to Jack for putting them in this position. The only people he blames are Xander and Gwen. They decide to distract themselves by having a romantic lunch at the Bistro.

Alex arrives back at the Kiriakis mansion where Sonny explains about the take over of The Spectator. Alex is exhausted explaining he’s returning from Allie and Chanel’s. Sonny assumes he’s exhausted because of another threesome. Alex says he destroyed their relationship.

Allie desperately explains to Chanel how much their relationship has changed her life. Chanel seems to waiver as she feels the same about their relationship. As they both cry, Chanel agrees with everything Allie says but also confirms that all they are doing is hurting each other. She thinks it’s best if they end things now before they hurt each other more. With that, she grabs her things and tells Allie goodbye.

