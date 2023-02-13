Skip to main content
Portia Robinson, General Hospital
Brook Kerr

General Hospital Promo: Will Portia Hold Her Peace Regarding Trina's Paternity?

This week on General Hospital, it is Portia's (Brook Kerr) big day with Curtis (Donnell Turner). But will the good doctor get her happily-ever-after?

At the church, Drew (Cameron Mathison) asks Curtis if he's ready to get married as Laura (Genie Francis) looks on. Later, Curtis tells Drew he and Portia are a sure thing.

Meanwhile, Jordan (Tanisha Harper) asks Portia if she can really walk down the aisle without telling Curtis that Trina (Tabyana Ali) could be his daughter. Will Portia keep quiet?

Watch the promo below.

