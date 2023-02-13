On today’s General Hospital recap: Michael accepts the wedding proposal and wants to do it today in the hospital but Willow disagrees. She says she wants to go home and do it there in the living room like the first time. Michael agrees to take her home, but asks her to believe in miracles and that a donor can still be found. Willow promises that she'll fight with everything that she has.

Carly finds herself in an elevator with Liesl who tears a strip off of Carly for keeping Nina and Willow apart. Carly understands this is a trigger for LIesl so close to Britt's death but praises Britt for being a hero. Liesl tells Carly to help Nina and Willow reconcile, and blames Carly for the distance between them.

Carly blames Nina for the tension between her and Willow and says she won't force Willow to accept Nina in her life. Liesl is disgusted so Carly offers to build a bridge between Liesl and Willow.

Carly checks in on Millow, and they tell her about their plans to get married in two weeks. After Michael leaves them, Carly asks Willow to speak with Liesl. Liesl tells Willow she comes from a family of strong women though not without faults. Liesl says they'll come through for her, since she's one of them now.

Dante and Sam head to England to look for Esme's nanny Maggie, and the two discuss the best way to get the information they need.

Jordan says Portia can't marry Curtis without telling him that Trina could be his daughter. Portia warns her to stay out of her business but Jordan says Stella knows the secret too. Portia realizes Stella isn't sick but isn't officiating because she believes Trina could be Curtis'. Portia blames Jordan and warns her again to stay out of it.

Portia is certain Stella won't spill the beans, and believes Jordan is sticking her nose in because she still loves Curtis. Jordan says she cares for Curtis and wants his marriage to work. She tells Portia to tell the truth because if Curtis finds out on his own, Portia will lose him.

Sonny and NIna get to the church, and Curtis is happy she was able to make it. A concerned Terry is happy when Liz finally shows up.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Elizabeth Insists on Being Held Accountable For Britt’s Death



Josslyn is surprised to see Dex show up at the wedding, but he says Sonny wanted extra security. She tells him Willow’s stem cell treatment won't work and Dex comforts her. Trina introduces Spencer to her uncle and grandfather. Spencer is not happy to see Dex at the wedding and wants him gone, even though Josslyn explains that he's working security.

Josslyn and Spencer argue back and forth until Trina steps in and reminds Spencer he's her guest. Sonny interrupts and Josslyn complains Spencer is behaving like an ass. Trina tells Sonny they don't need his security because Taggert has it covered. Trina confides in Ava that this side of Spencer is not one she likes.

Dex explains to Sonny that Spencer wanted him to leave, but Sonny thinks Spencer was trying to provoke Dex. Sonny’s glad he didn't take the bait. Sonny says he heard from Pikeman that the shipment is happening in two weeks and he wants Dex to go with him. Dex heads to the hospital and relays the information to Michael.

Trina and Portia have a moment before the ceremony where Portia begs Trina to remember how much she loves her. Portia and her father walk down the aisle to Curtis. Laura gives her speech then asks if anyone has any objection.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!