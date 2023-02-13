Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) makes a big move.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) team up to take down Tucker (Trevor St. John). Watch for Victor to face off against Jeremy (James Hyde) and to make a deal with someone.

Victor/Nikki: The lovebirds (Melody Thomas Scott) remember their love affair.

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) comes home to a hot mess with her family. Look for Tucker to ask Ashley to take him back and reveal a secret.

Nate/Victoria: Nate (Sean Dominic) and Victoria continue to blur the lines between professional and personal. Watch for Nate to overstep boundaries.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) confides in his big sis about his love life

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) makes a big commitment to Diane (Susan Walters).

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford tries to apologize to Summer (Allison Lanier). Later, Phyllis tells Jack about her huge news.

Diane: The architect makes a risky move.

Adam: The Newman black sheep (Mark Grossman) schemes to take Victoria down.