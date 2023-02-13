Y&R's Eileen Davidson, GH's Josh Swickard, and B&B's Annika Noelle Headline Christmas Flick

Get ready for a very soapy Christmas! The Young and the Restless' Eileen Davidson (Ashley), General Hospital's Josh Swickard (Chase), and The Bold and the Beautiful's Annika Noelle (Hope) have signed on to star in the holiday film Wine Country Christmas.

On Instagram, Treadwell/Kelly Casting posted pictures of the cast on set:

Also slated to star are Star Trek: Picard's Sol Rodriguez, Venice the Series' Gregory Zarian, Teen Wolf: The Movie's Manuel Rafael Lozano, writer Isaac Jay, Single Ladies' Omar Gooding, Broadway star Carly Jibson, pro racing driver Lindsey Brewer, drag racer Alex Taylor, and Barry's Cullen Douglas.