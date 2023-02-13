Skip to main content
Eileen Davidson, Josh Swickard, Annika Noelle

Y&R's Eileen Davidson, GH's Josh Swickard, and B&B's Annika Noelle Headline Christmas Flick

Get ready for a very soapy Christmas! The Young and the RestlessEileen Davidson (Ashley), General Hospital's Josh Swickard (Chase), and The Bold and the Beautiful's Annika Noelle (Hope) have signed on to star in the holiday film Wine Country Christmas

On Instagram, Treadwell/Kelly Casting posted pictures of the cast on set:

Also slated to star are Star Trek: Picard's Sol RodriguezVenice the Series' Gregory Zarian, Teen Wolf: The Movie's Manuel Rafael Lozano, writer Isaac JaySingle LadiesOmar Gooding, Broadway star Carly Jibson, pro racing driver Lindsey Brewer, drag racer Alex Taylor, and Barry's Cullen Douglas.

