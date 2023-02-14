On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope begs Steffy to think about the situation with Douglas, and fix things! Steffy isn’t really sure what Hope wants her to do. Douglas has requested to live with her. Hope continues reminding Steffy of the stability Hope and Liam have given Douglas throughout all of Thomas’ abusive and reckless foolishness. Steffy’s only concern is making sure Douglas doesn’t feel rejected.

Hope agrees but says the night before Douglas indicated he wanted to live with her and Liam. She can’t imagine what happened to change his mind (maybe being placed in a room where his parents were pleading with him for his loyalty?). Steffy questions the idea of allowing Douglas to choose his own guardian. Nevertheless, that’s where they are.

Hope is beside herself because, for some reason, this decision is binding until Douglas is a young adult. Steffy wants to consult with Finn, but thinks it might be a good idea for Douglas to stay with her for just a while. He thinks after a little time of staying at the beach house, he’ll want to return to live with Hope and Liam.

Hope is a teensy bit condescending when she says it takes a lot to parent a child and offer them stability. Steffy is patient but reminds her that she is also a mother. Douglas is her nephew and a Forrester. She promises Hope she’ll do what’s best for Douglas.

