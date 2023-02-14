On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Basic Black: Brady finds roses that were sent to Chloe from Stefan and promptly throws them in the garbage. He calls Chloe and leaves her yet another message. Just then, Nicole enters saying she’s heard from her. She sees the roses in the trash, and Brady says Stefan needs to go back to Gabi. They review the recent attempt at Stefan’s deprogramming. Nicole feels sorry for Stefan, but Brady has no time for this foolishness.

Nicole tells Brady that Chloe is freaked out with the recent turn of events. Chloe had to get away, but Nicole won’t tell him where she went. She wants to be alone. Nicole hopes Dr. Rolf can finish Stefan’s deprogramming soon so everything with the two couples can go back to normal. She also wants Brady to put everything out of his mind and focus on supporting his family through Marlena’s funeral.

Brady is concerned about Nicole’s hangover from the night before. She doesn’t really understand what happened. Brady says she’s not the only one drinking and references his recent encounters with Eric. Nicole notes he’s moved on with Sloan which prompts Brady to ask how things are going with her and EJ. Nicole is evasive and quickly exits to go to a meeting.

DiMera Mansion: Stefan is thrilled Nicole closed a deal with Basic Black. EJ is distracted and doesn’t understand why he seems off today (perhaps the drugs Stefan is poisoning him with) - cue Stefan pouring EJ a stiff drink with a poison chaser.

Chad arrives and congratulates Stefan on getting his memory back (doesn’t he hate Stefan?). He decides to celebrate by joining them for a drink. EJ isn’t enjoying his and hands it off to Chad (uh-oh). Chad spits out the drink because it tastes disgusting. With that, Chad exits to deal with being a parent. Stefan tries to drug EJ again but he’s not taking the alcoholic bait.

Nicole arrives home to find a shirtless EJ freshly moist and squeaky clean from his shower. He wants to know if she’s up for dinner. They agree to a Valentine’s Day date.

Salem Inn: Sloan arrives to see Li. She convinced Dr. Rolf to not turn on him. With such good news, Sloan doesn’t understand why Li still looks distressed. He now wants to know what she’s going to do about his Gabi problem. Sloan says she can drag out their divorce for months and maybe years no matter the cost (you can practically hear the cha-ching in Sloan’s head).

Sloan is curious how Li is going to convince Gabi to love him again. Li admits he doesn’t have a fully formed plan and asks for advice. Sloan offers it up once she learns the hours are still billable. She thinks Li is being too careful and deliberate. He needs to be aggressive and make a move.

Salem PD: Gabi busts into Rafe’s office wondering why Dr. Rolf hasn’t been released. She is impatient and wants to get on with her life with Stefan and away from Li. Rafe explains Sloan arrived and stopped Dr. Rolf from revealing the information Rafe needs to release him. He’s certain five minutes with Melinda Trask will convince Dr. Rolf to buckle, but it will have to wait until tomorrow. Gabi is unwell with Rafe’s words as it means she will have to be patient - not Gabi’s forté. Just then, Gabi’s phone rings with a call from Li who wants to hook up for Valentine’s Day. Gabi has no time for Li and his big bag of bulls*** and hangs up. While she was crushing Li’s dreams, Stefan called. He left a message with a much more desirable invitation for Valentine’s Day.

Brady Pub: Stephanie walks outside and run into Jada and they immediately embrace. They catch up on Stephanie’s recent loss and Jada’s failed relationship with Eric - who walks up on cue. Stephanie has to exit leaving Jada and Eric to catch up in the most awkward way. Eric makes a lame attempt at being nice and Jada bids him good night.

Alice Horton’s House: Stephanie arrives and tells Chad tomorrow is weighing on her and she needs to be distracted (we must be heading towards a three-way funeral). She’s grateful for the invitation as she really doesn’t want to be alone at Casa de Johnson.

Salem Inn, Part 2: Li is pissed at Gabi’s response to his invite. Nevertheless, he believes she will come around. Li gets a little impulsive and asks Sloan if she wants to join him for dinner. She’s tempted but then Eric calls telling her to break her plans and join him at The Bistro (Dear Li, what Eric just did is what Sloan meant by “be aggressive” XO). She apologizes and quickly makes her exit.

Stephanie inhaled her pizza and Chad summons Thomas and Charlotte to bring her dessert - a cookie valentine they made themselves. Stephanie brought them candy hearts! Thomas gives one to Stephanie that reads “sweet.” The kids head to bed and their daddy turns his attentions to mommy’s replacement, um, I mean, Stephanie.

Rafe runs into Jada at The Pub and they decide to enjoy a burger and beer together. They wish each other a Happy Valentine’s Day.

A freshly changed Eric and Sloan meet up at The Bistro. She quickly wants to establish they are not on a date. She’s more interested in ribeye than romance (we’re not buying what your selling, Sloan). Eric says they can call their dinner foreplay. Just then, Nicole and EJ arrive, much to everyone’s chagrin.

Brady fails to see the irony in calling Chloe for the ELEVENTIETH time to let her know Nicole told him she needed space. He somewhat redeems himself by saying he loves and misses her.

Li drinks by himself at the Salem Inn day dreaming of what might be with Gabi if he can find a way to reignite their love. He sits alone at the table pouring himself more wine and looking at the empty glass that should be Gabi’s (there was something hauntingly powerful about the setup of that scene and the silence).

Gabi arrives at the DiMera mansion and looks so fetching Stefan is at a loss for words. He immediately finds words and charms Gabi to no end. Stefan even remembered their favorite wine. She wants to trust they can have everything back as it was before. With that, he kisses her. Stefan tries to offer her dinner but Gabi is ready to get nekkid. Stefan doesn’t need to be told twice. She proclaims her love for him. Stefan looks directly at her and says, “I love you too, Chloe.”

