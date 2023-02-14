Ahead of General Hospital's 60th anniversary (which takes place on April 1), People is celebrating the show. The magazine (which just published a special edition called General Hospital: Celebrating 60 Years of Love & Drama) shared an exclusive peek at a new cast photo, snagged anniversary ep details, and got some reflections from EP Frank Valentini.

As previously announced, GH will air an episode dedicated to the late Sonya Eddy (ex-Epiphany). That special episode will air March 29; the Nurses' Ball will hit our screens on the April 3 episode. And, as promised, past GH legends will return and work to take down a famous threat from the show's history.

Valentini said:

It's always exciting to see our alums on the GH canvas and we love writing for them. It can be both challenging and exciting because they have such history which needs to be respected but can also be mined and revisited for great stories.

He said of GH's legacy:

The storytelling evolves as the world does. One of our show's most enduring legacies has been our fearlessness in storytelling to tackle and explore important contemporary topics. We have written successful stories about mental illness, abortion, addiction, AIDS, abuse (spousal, sexual and psychological), Alzheimer's and cancer, among many others.

Working on GH has truly been a labor of love these past 11 years, and I can't wait to see what's in store for the next 60.

Peep the official cast photo on GH's Instagram below.