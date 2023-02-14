Skip to main content
Curtis Ashford, Portia Robinson, General Hospital

GH's Donnell Turner Discusses Curtis' Nuptials and Portia's Secret

Over on General Hospital, Curtis (Donnell Turner) is thrilled to be marrying Portia (Brook Kerr). Little does he know that she's keeping a mighty big secret from him: that he could be the father of her daughter Trina (Tabyana Ali)! Turner teased what could happen if the truth comes out to TV Insider.

More and more people, including his ex-wife Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), now know that Trina could be Curtis' daughter. Is the nightclub owner suspicious at all? Turner shared:

Odd behaviors aren’t lost on Curtis, but he chalks it up to everything that’s happening [with the wedding].

If Curtis learns of Trina's possible paternity, all hell might break loose at the wedding. Turner mused:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Curtis stands on honesty, and he’s willing to cut ties due to the lack of that very thing. You just wonder how this is all going to go down if he finds out. Will there be a wedding?

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Tanisha Harper
General Hospital

GH's Tanisha Harper Teases Jordan vs. Portia Confrontation

By Carly SilverComment
Curtis Ashford, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Secrets And Lies Cast a Shadow Over Portia And Curtis’ Wedding

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Brook Kerr, General Hospital
General Hospital

Brook Kerr Dissects Portia's Relationships on GH

By Carly SilverComment
Trina Robinson, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Trina Knocks Spencer Down Before He Can Open Himself Up

By Joshua BaldwinComment