GH's Donnell Turner Discusses Curtis' Nuptials and Portia's Secret

Over on General Hospital, Curtis (Donnell Turner) is thrilled to be marrying Portia (Brook Kerr). Little does he know that she's keeping a mighty big secret from him: that he could be the father of her daughter Trina (Tabyana Ali)! Turner teased what could happen if the truth comes out to TV Insider.

More and more people, including his ex-wife Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), now know that Trina could be Curtis' daughter. Is the nightclub owner suspicious at all? Turner shared:

Odd behaviors aren’t lost on Curtis, but he chalks it up to everything that’s happening [with the wedding].

If Curtis learns of Trina's possible paternity, all hell might break loose at the wedding. Turner mused: