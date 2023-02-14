Y&R's Peter Bergman: "Jack Doesn't See What Everyone Else Sees in Diane"

On The Young and the Restless, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has reunited with his on-again, off-again flame Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Not everyone in town is overjoyed with their romance, however. Bergman spoke to Soap Opera Digest about why the cosmetics exec is opening up once again to the architect.

Jack and Diane not only have history, but they also come from the same world. Bergman reminisced:

He’s now in the middle of a growing relationship with somebody who Jack was attracted to a lifetime ago. And she comes from the world that Jack comes from. Her dad was a very successful businessman. Her dad was part of the club. Her dad was somebody Jack knew. Here he is with Diane Jenkins again? It’s a pretty wild thing.

Jack's own issues with his mother (Dina, played by Marla Adams) and son play a role, too. Bergman added:

There’s also this extra element involved, because divorce is just so tough on children, no matter how old they are, and so way back when, when Jack found out about Kyle [Michael Mealor] and thought, ‘Maybe we could make this work,’ and it didn’t work, Jack thought, ‘God, I have just screwed Kyle over for life. My mother walked away from me when I was a kid and here I am, I have no part of this boy’s life.’ And in Diane, there is some opportunity for redemption there, to put it all back together. To build a family. ‘This is my son, this is his mother.’ That hits Jack on a very deep level.

What makes the Abbott playboy so sure Diane has redeemed herself? Bergman explained: