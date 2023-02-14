On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria is utterly annoyed, but not at all surprised, to learn Victor wants to acquire Tucker’s company to woo Adam. She’s even more annoyed with herself for not realizing the real motivation for his plan. Victor acknowledges, but is utterly unmoved, by her concern. She wants none of her father’s explanations and wants to get back to business.

Victoria wants to know if Tucker’s company will be private or under the Newman umbrella. Victor reads between the lines knowing the real question is whether or not Adam will report to her. He says they can deal with the hierarchy issue when they get to that point.

Victoria continues to scoff at Victor’s efforts to bring Adam back into the fold. Victor counters saying they will be making a huge profit and isn’t that what matters. That being said (for the umpteenth time) all Victor really wants is to reunite his family.

Victoria disagrees reminding Victor how he always told her to never underestimate Tucker McCall. She thinks the same can be said for Adam. Victor assures his daughter he will deal with everything.

