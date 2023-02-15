On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn comforts Steffy about the position she finds herself in regarding Douglas’ custody. He knows how difficult it must have been to watch her nephew not to live with Thomas. She indicates that everyone was surprised.

Finn is somewhat confused as Douglas has been stable living with Hope and Liam while Thomas has experienced so many issues. Steffy finally tells Finn the truth.

Steffy explains they were all in the judges’ chambers after Douglas made his choice. When the judge read his choice, everyone was shocked. Douglas chose Steffy to be his legal guardian. He wants to be a part of their family.

