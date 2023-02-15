Skip to main content
Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
image caption
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Steffy Struggles to Tell Finn About Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for February 14, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn comforts Steffy about the position she finds herself in regarding Douglas’ custody. He knows how difficult it must have been to watch her nephew not to live with Thomas. She indicates that everyone was surprised.

Finn is somewhat confused as Douglas has been stable living with Hope and Liam while Thomas has experienced so many issues. Steffy finally tells Finn the truth.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope Begs Steffy to Deny Douglas’ Wishes

Steffy explains they were all in the judges’ chambers after Douglas made his choice. When the judge read his choice, everyone was shocked. Douglas chose Steffy to be his legal guardian. He wants to be a part of their family. 

What did you think about today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

