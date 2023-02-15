Skip to main content
Drew Cheetwood, General Hospital

Drew Cheetwood to Return to General Hospital For Sonya Eddy Tribute

Drew Cheetwood will appear on General Hospital again soon. In a Facebook post, Cheetwood said he will reprise the role of Milo for GH's upcoming tribute to the late Sonya Eddy (ex-Epiphany). The episode honoring Eddy is set to air March 29. Soap Opera Digest noted, however, that fans can expect to see Cheetwood back on-screen next week. 

After expressing his gratitude for his time on the show (he debuted on GH nearly 20 years ago!), Cheetwood added that it was tough to film Eddy's tribute episode. He also went into how much the actress meant to him.

Read his complete post below.

