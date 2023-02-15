On today’s General Hospital recap: Heather's not happy with Ryan's plan to stop off and get Ava. She reminds him Dante and Sam are snooping around. The two argue especially when Heather mentions talking to Felicia. Heather says she told Robert she'd get information from Ryan but that she didn't give them anything important.

Ryan says she knows what he's capable of but Heather makes fun of his current condition, which angers Ryan. Heather's thrilled since she wanted this reaction from him. Heather checks in on Esme, who's worried, and promises that it will all work out. Heather leads Esme down a different hallway until a guard catches them.

Heather claims they got turned around, but the guard grabs her arm and she drops the keys she has to get in and out of Ryan's cell. Ryan stabs the guard in the back and is ready for a road trip. (Jon's line read on that, while looking completely disheveled and cray cray was seriously hilarious)

Dante and Sam head back to their hotel to make out and discuss the case. Sam thinks they should go back to speak to the bartender again before she has time to warn Maggie. Dante heads out and the hotel owner stops by to talk to Sam. Sam tells her she's looking for Maggie, and the hotel owner tells her about the bartender.

Maggie stuffs the letters in her purse with the intent to make a run for it. Dante's there just as she's trying to leave.

Portia and Curtis share a kiss. Liz gives a toast. Ava notices that Nina is a little wired, and Sonny asks her to help keep Nina distracted. Portia and Curtis cut the cake and feed each other. Josslyn records various guests offering their congratulations. Nina tells Ava that Carly and Drew are hiding their relationship but doesn't know why.

Sonny and Laura make small talk. Laura's concerned about Spencer and is happy Sonny is still in his life. Sonny tells Ava that Laura is worried since Nikolas isn't returning her calls.

Marshall decides to play the clarinet, and dedicates the song to Curtis and Portia

Portia worries about Trina's disappearance and checks with Josslyn who says Trina and Spencer were out together.

Trina says she was worried about Stella who admits she exaggerated her illness. She just wanted a quiet evening. Trina doesn't understand what would keep Stella from the wedding. Trina pushes so Stella says she wanted to be there but couldn't in good conscience.

Trina wonders what Stella isn't saying, and asks if Stella is angry with Portia for having an affair with Curtis twenty years ago. She wonders if Stella is worried Portia will cheat on Curtis like she did on Taggert.

Stella says Curtis spent forty years without his father because of the secret she kept from him. Stella says she won't keep secrets anymore so Trina asks if there's something Curtis isn't telling Portia. Stella says there is something Portia needs to tell Curtis and Trina and it's not her place to say anything. She tells Trina that it will be hard to hear and makes Spencer promise to take of her.

Portia throws the bouquet which lands at Trina's feet. Portia is thrilled to see her daughter is back, but Trina's looking for answers. (Please, please, please have done the math in your head on the way back to the hall and figured out that if Mom and Curtis did the nasty twenty years ago, and it was approximately nine months before you were born.........)

