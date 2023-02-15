On today’s General Hospital recap: Jordan shows up at Stella's door. Stella admits she's having second thoughts about not going to the wedding. Jordan and Stella go back and forth on whether or not to say anything but ultimately decide to leave it alone.

Heather tells Ryan that she has a way out for all of them. Ryan realizes Esme has no idea what Heather is planning. Heather says she'll tell Esme the truth when the time is right. Ryan says all law enforcement will be looking for them. Heather gives him her knife, but he believes she'll use it against him if they get caught.

Heather waxes poetic about how wonderful their little family will be, but Ryan points out Esme could decide not to go with them. Heather is determined and tells Ryan once they're out, no one will hurt Esme. Ryan agrees but says he has to make a stop before leaving town.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Liesl Reads Carly For Filth

Dante and Sam head to a bar to find information on Maggie. They explain the situation to the bartender and tell her Esme is in trouble. The bartender claims to know nothing, despite slipping up and using Esme’s last name. Walking out of the bar, Dante and Sam figure she's lying to them and wonders why. Alone, the bartender pulls out the letters from Esme, because she's really Maggie.

No one objects so Laura goes through the pledges for Portia and Curtis followed by the vows from the couple. Portia hesitates in hers but eventually finishes. Curtis pledges to love her as he places the ring on her finger. Portia does the same. Laura pronounces them husband and wife.

Portia and Curtis enjoy their first dance together while everyone marvels at their love. Portia and her father, as well as Trina and Taggert, enjoy the father-daughter dance. Curtis cuts in to dance with Trina and tells her that he's grateful for her.

Trina dances with Spencer and says she feels like Stella should be at the wedding with Curtis. Drew gives a speech and a toast to the happy couple. When Drew calls Trina up to give her toast, she's gone.

Trina and Spencer show up at Stella's door.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!