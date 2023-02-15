There's trouble in paradise for The Young and the Restless' Kyle (Michael Mealor). One one side for the cosmetics heir, there's his returned-from-the-dead mama Diane (Susan Walters). On the other side, there's his wife, Summer (Allison Lanier), along with mother-in-law Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Could Phyllis come between "Skyle"? Mealor shared his thoughts with Soaps.com.

The redheaded schemer hasn't been Kyle's number-one supporter. Mealor explained:

She’s never been Kyle’s biggest fan. And with good reason, on a certain level. What mother wants to see her daughter marry a man with whom she’s had an on-again/off-again relationship for years?

And she could become an even bigger problem for her daughter and son-in-law. The actor mused:

If Phyllis stops believing in the love that Summer and Kyle share, she might start whispering in Summer’s ear. How is she going to — manipulate might be a strong word, but influence — Summer’s take on the situation?

Despite whatever roadblocks might arise, Kyle is determined to stay on solid ground with Summer. Mealor noted: