Michael Mealor Talks Kyle's Relationships With Summer and Phyllis on The Young and The Restless
There's trouble in paradise for The Young and the Restless' Kyle (Michael Mealor). One one side for the cosmetics heir, there's his returned-from-the-dead mama Diane (Susan Walters). On the other side, there's his wife, Summer (Allison Lanier), along with mother-in-law Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).
Could Phyllis come between "Skyle"? Mealor shared his thoughts with Soaps.com.
The redheaded schemer hasn't been Kyle's number-one supporter. Mealor explained:
She’s never been Kyle’s biggest fan. And with good reason, on a certain level. What mother wants to see her daughter marry a man with whom she’s had an on-again/off-again relationship for years?
Recommended Articles
And she could become an even bigger problem for her daughter and son-in-law. The actor mused:
If Phyllis stops believing in the love that Summer and Kyle share, she might start whispering in Summer’s ear. How is she going to — manipulate might be a strong word, but influence — Summer’s take on the situation?
Despite whatever roadblocks might arise, Kyle is determined to stay on solid ground with Summer. Mealor noted:
Kyle has every intention of doing whatever it takes to protect his family.