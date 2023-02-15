On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Sally is telling Sharon about her paternity woes. Sharon thinks the baby is Adam’s. Sally says the baby COULD by Adam’s or it COULD by Nicholas’. She goes on to say Nicholas knows she is pregnant but Adam doesn’t (how many people are going to learn about this pregnancy before Adam inevitably overhears someone discussing it).

Sally gets up to leave and apologizes for laying the weight of this information on Sharon’s shoulders. She also asks Sharon to keep this sort of secret to herself. Sharon stops Sally and says there is no judgement and her secret is safe.

Sally returns to her seat and acknowledges how close she is to both Nicholas and Adam. She once again apologizes for putting her in this precarious position. Sharon assures Sally she can be trusted.

