On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Liam are discussing Douglas’ choice to live with Steffy. She thinks Douglas doesn’t want his parents fighting over him. Liam disagrees thinking he’s trying to save Hope and Thomas from being at odds.

Liam reminds Hope he’s been spending a lot of time at Steffy’s and feels comfortable over there. He doesn’t want Douglas to leave anymore than she does. That being said, he thinks they have to let him leave. They promised they would respect his decision. If they don’t, he won’t trust them again.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy Struggles to Tell Finn About Douglas

Liam thinks Douglas will go to Steffy’s for a few weeks and will get homesick. Hope worries what happens if he wants to stay with Steffy forever. She knows she didn’t give birth to him, but Douglas is just as much her child as Beth.

As Liam comforts Hope, at the beach house, Steffy and Finn embrace.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!