The Bistro: EJ thinks he and Nicole should leave The Bistro since Eric and Sloan are there. Nicole insists every place will be booked and they should just deal with it. They are seated close to the couple, and must deal with it as there are no other available tables. Nicole wonders why Eric and Sloan are gazing into each other’s eyes like lovestruck idiots. EJ wants them to concentrate on each other.

Sloan comments to Eric that their close proximity should be fun. She’s more intrigued by the situation than dreading it. Eric spies EJ and Nicole holding hands and complains to Sloan about what he’s seeing. She’s dismayed that what Nicole is up to still bothers him, and realizes his fear is that she’s actually over him.

Nicole tells EJ that Eric can do whatever he wants but isn’t clear why he’s settling for that ambulance chasing Sloan. Nicole apologizes for continuing to talk about Eric, pours them more champagne, and toasts to their first official date. Nicole follows up asking how long they have to stay out to allow Stefan to follow through with his plans. EJ begins to get frustrated when Nicole can’t stop doing play by play commentary on Eric and Sloan’s dinner activities.

EJ still has a headache and feels a bit off. Nicole wonders if her hangover was a bug she passed on to her. She decides to go find some aspirin just as Eric decides he and Sloan need another bottle of wine. They both get up at the same time and run into each other while their dates stay at their tables (down the road, EJ and Sloan having rebound sex could really be good).

Nicole asks Eric about the upcoming funeral but she was brutally rebuffed. She quickly retakes her seat and Eric returns to his table.

DiMera Mansion: Gabi and Stefan are getting hot and heavy when she declares her love for him, and he declares his love for Chloe. Stefan clearly has no understanding of what he said. Stefan explains IF he called her Chloe it’s because he’s worried about her. Gabi is having none of his split-focused foolishness. Stefan admits he called Chloe before he called her. Gabi loses her s*** and throws wine all over Stefan’s white shirt. He gets half-nekkid as Gabi tells him to call her when he’s made a decision.

Salem Inn: Li opens the door to find Wendy has arrived. He’s somewhat disappointed and she realizes he hoped it was Gabi. Wendy reminds him he blew it with Gabi and needs to move on. Li explains he tried to connect with Gabi but she turned him down. Wendy admits to checking up on her brother. He understands that he is a sad sack who is in need of his sister’s attention. Wendy tells Li if he wants Gabi back he needs to start small - invite her to coffee and try to be her friend.

Li tries to order his dinner when another knock reveals Gabi. She’s wondering if his dinner invitation is still open. They discuss their divorce and he assures her the ball is rolling towards their official break up. Gabi explains Stefan called her Chloe which is what stopped their night.

Wendy tells her brother she is going to hit the town with Johnny… and that Gabi was the one who convinced her to do so. Li encourages his sister to go and have a wonderful time. He’s just glad one of them is currently happy.

Horton Square: Johnny has a bouquet of flowers when he literally runs into Tripp. He dispels any thoughts Tripp may have he’s meeting Chanel by saying he’s going on a date with Wendy. Johnny goes on to tell Tripp his plan to take Wendy to the cinema. Tripp apologizes for Joey ruining his prior attempt to hang out with Wendy. He goes on to explain how Joey was trying to set him up with Wendy. Johnny wonders if Tripp actually has eyes for Wendy. Just then, Wendy approaches and rightfully deduces they are talking about her. Tripp quickly makes his exit and Johnny gives Wendy her flowers.

Casa de Johnson: Steve is asleep on the sofa after looking through pictures of his life with Kayla. He awakens (maybe) to find Kayla standing there in her afterlife whites. She tells him she wouldn’t be anywhere else on their anniversary. He doesn’t really understand how she’s standing before his eyes and assumes it’s a drunken vision. Kayla tells him that she is not the result of his drinking and hits him with a passionate kiss.

Kayla tells Steve she needs her help because things in the afterlife are not working out. She explains everything that’s happened since her death. Steve is rightfully confused by talk of his sister Adrianne and Nick Fallon. He doesn’t understand about the selling their souls to the devil incident. Just then, Tripp arrives and Steve explains the news he heard from Kayla. Tripp tells him he had to be dreaming after thinking about his anniversary and Kayla’s upcoming funeral.

Endings

Sloan and Eric arrive back at her place. She would like to salvage the evening nekkid. Eric says he wants to go to bed… with her.

Nicole and EJ are hanging outside her bedroom door discussing the awkward evening. He confronts her about fainting in the park and wonders why she didn’t tell him. They go on to get more intimate until they give into the tension and passion which has been building for quite a while. EJ tries to wish Nicole good night but she is ready to take things to the next level. With that, they head into the bedroom.

Li can’t stop laughing at Gabi’s humiliation at Stefan’s hands. Gabi blames Li for everything. Li argues he would never have given in to any brainwashing as he loves her with all of his heart and soul. She agrees to stay for dinner cuz a girl’s gotta eat.

Johnny and Wendy arrive at the DiMera mansion just in time to see Stefan in shambles. Stefan tells Johnny and Wendy that the dinner he ordered for Gabi will go to waste if they don’t eat it. With that, he exits.

Steve is looking at pictures when Tripp gives him a drink to restore his electrolytes. They express their love for one another and Tripp goes to bed. Steve flashes back to one of his weddings with Kayla (these flashbacks are GOLD!). Steve is crying and has no idea how he’s supposed to let her go. Steve wonders where Kayla is and how he can possibly help her. He vows to her to love her til the end of time.

