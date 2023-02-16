On today’s General Hospital recap:

The wedding guests have left and Portia questions what's wrong with Trina. Trina accuses Portia of hiding something important from her. Taggert steps in but Trina snaps at him so Portia says she'll talk to Trina alone.

Curtis, Taggert and Marshall question Spencer but he says it's not his business. The men push, so Spencer says they went to see Stella. He says Stella was never sick and only said it to get out of going to the wedding. Spencer says he's not privy to anything else and for them to speak with Trina.

Trina tells Portia that she went to see Stella who hinted at a secret. Trina asks her mother what she's been keeping from her. Portia tells her that Curtis broke off their affair all those years ago so she went back to Taggart. Weeks later, she found out she was pregnant. Trina gets upset and asks if Curtis is her father.

Portia admits she doesn't know but that he could be. Portia says Curtis was out of her life, and Taggart was so happy to find out she was pregnant. She didn't see the need to find out if Taggart was really the father. Portia says she didn't tell either man, and Trina says Portia didn't have the right to keep this from her. Portia's desperate for Trina to understand and accept the choices she made.

Trina says Portia was doing what was best for herself, and accuses her mother of hurting Taggart again. Trina says she doesn't know who she is anymore or who her mother is. Trina storms out as Curtis and Taggart arrive.

Terry talks to Liz about Finn. Liz says they're committed to remaining friends, but Terri thinks there's more. Liz says she'll always love Finn but they're done romantically.

Sonny takes a call from Brick and asks him to look into the Pikeman shipment, as well as who is buying what they're selling.

Dante wants answers from the bartender so she lets him back into the bar, but then grabs a weapon to hit Dante. He takes the bat from her as Sam arrives. Sam and Dante explain why they are there, and think Maggie can exonerate Esme. Maggie says she hasn't heard from Esme in a while and was worried her father had taken her. Dante asks for the father's name and Maggie tells them that Ryan is Esme's father.

Mac and Felicia enjoy a Valentine's day date and discuss the hook killer. Felicia asks about Ryan, but Mac says they have no evidence that he's involved. Heather didn't give them anything to work with. He says they're going to send Heather back to D’Archam, and is heading to Spring Ridge tonight. Felicia thinks if she talks to Ryan she can get answers from him. Mac hates the idea and promises they'll get Ryan another way.

Esme loses it and Heather's quick to cover her mouth and promise that all will be well. Ryan drags the body of the guard away while Heather promises to take care of Esme. Ryan's not happy to see Esme so upset and reminds her that she's strong and courageous and his daughter. That just makes Esme cry harder and the three of them escape together.

Mac finds Heather and Esme on the side of the road. Before he can call for help, Ryan cracks him in the back of the head and knocks him out, and then reminds Heather he has another stop to make.

Ava gets home and is ready to move Nikolas' body with Austin's help. Ava's upset and says she didn't want her marriage to end like this. Austin thinks they should postpone moving the body. Austin's concerned about Ava, but she says she needs to clean up this mess before Liz goes to the police.

Felicia shows up at Wyndemere and asks Ava if she's willing to help with Ryan, but she says no. Felicia says they think Ryan is involved with the hook murders and tells Ava about the earring found on Rory's body. Felicia says Ryan has an accomplice, and thinks Ava can help them find out who. Ava agrees to help.

She heads to the door to let Felicia out only to find Ryan standing there. (Gotta say, that one caught me off guard and freaked me out a little)

