The Bold and the Beautiful's Sean Kanan (Deacon) is set to open up about his character on the Feb. 17 episode of Bold Live. He'll chat all about Deacon with B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk. The show announced on Twitter:

Fans can call in and talk to Kanan live or can submit video queries to boldlive@bbmail.tv. Tune in to Bold Live at 7 PM EST here.