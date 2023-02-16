Skip to main content
Barbara Crampton, Veronica Redd, Michael Damian, Patty Weaver, Tricia Cast, The Young and the Restless

The Young and The Restless Announces Fan Favorite Returns For 50th Anniversary

The Young and the Restless is about to make viewers very happy. In a new press release, the number-one daytime drama shared that it will soon welcome back several fan-favorite actors. 

What's the occasion? Y&R's upcoming 50th anniversary, taking place this March! Viewers will get reacquainted with Tricia Cast (Nina), Barbara Crampton (Leanna), Michael Damian (Danny), Patty Weaver (Gina), and Veronica Redd (Mamie). 

