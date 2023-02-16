The Young and The Restless Announces Fan Favorite Returns For 50th Anniversary

The Young and the Restless is about to make viewers very happy. In a new press release, the number-one daytime drama shared that it will soon welcome back several fan-favorite actors.

What's the occasion? Y&R's upcoming 50th anniversary, taking place this March! Viewers will get reacquainted with Tricia Cast (Nina), Barbara Crampton (Leanna), Michael Damian (Danny), Patty Weaver (Gina), and Veronica Redd (Mamie).