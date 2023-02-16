WATCH: Ryan Seacrest OUT, Mark Consuelos IN at Live With Kelly (VIDEO)

Ryan Seacrest is saying goodbye to Live with Kelly and Ryan. After six seasons as co-host of the morning show, Seacrest announced on Thursday's show he will be departing the program. The long-running show already has a replacement lined up: Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos.

Seacrest called the move a "tough decision" and revealed he and Ripa discussed it last year. Seacrest stated:

This is something that [Kelly] and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision. Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host.

Ripa said to Seacrest about his exit:

You are family here. We love you. We are so proud of you. I know how much of a sacrifice it’s been. I know how exhausting it’s been going back and forth [from New York to L.A.].

Seacrest originally signed onto the show for three seasons but wound up sticking around for six. He told the audience about his time on the show:

Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together. I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.

Seacrest revealed he will be moving back to Los Angeles. The show will be rebranded and known as Live with Kelly and Mark.

No word on Seacrest's last day and when Consuelos will step in. Watch the announcement below.