On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Liam bring Douglas over to his new home at Aunt Steffy’s. She welcomes him saying he can stay with her as long as he wants, but also says his cabin home with Hope and Liam is always available. Liam, Douglas, and Finn exit to check out his new room. Before he exits, Douglas runs back to Hope, hugs her, and says he loves her. He kisses her goodbye and exits.



Steffy comforts Hope saying this situation must be hard for her. She believes Douglas just needs a break and will eventually want to return to Hope and Liam. Hope thanks her and says she’s made a list of Douglas’ likes and dislikes. She continues being a worried mama asking Steffy to make sure Douglas is careful around the cliffs outside (foreshadowing?). Steffy assures her they will take care of him.

Steffy assures Hope she will protect Douglas like he’s her own. Hope breaks down into tears as she’s been trying to keep a straight face for so long. She’s trying not to feel rejected after all they’ve been through. Hope collects herself saying she knows she has to respect Douglas’ choice. She begs Steffy to take care of her son and they embrace.

