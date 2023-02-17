The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of February 20-24, 2023

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) go to war over Douglas’ (Henry Joseph Samiri) custody.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) gets news about Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) from Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Steffy continues to be the bearer of bad news to Hope (Annika Noelle).

Someone new pays Brooke some attention.

Bill (Don Diamont) urges Finn (Tanner Novlan) to forge a relationship with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Hope is beside herself now that Douglas has vacated the premises.

Steffy and Finn set up ground rules for Thomas.

Taylor (Krista Allen) tries to mediate the massive issues between Thomas and Steffy.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) go OFF on Bill.

Sheila hides the truth from Bill.

Thomas rethinks his strategy.

Hope wonders if Taylor has ulterior motives for pushing Brooke to date.

Bill and Sheila take their relationship to the next level.

