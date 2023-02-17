On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Cemetery: Steve is crying over Kayla’s grave when John joins him. They say all the services were amazing. They can’t believe their wives are gone. Steve decides to tell John about his vision from the night before. John has clearly forgotten he lives in Salem and doubts Steve’s story. John goes on to remind Steve they are going after Orpheus to avenge their wives. Steve and John decide it’s time to hook up with Roman.

Afterlife: Nick returns as Kate, Kayla and Marlena wonder what comes next. He says they’ve been granted an audience with the devil. Nick looks pleased and Marlena wonders why. Nick says the only person that gets to see the big boss is Marlena. She assures Kate and Kayla she’ll be alright reminding them she beat the devil twice (the fourth or fifth time we’ve heard that line). With that, Marlena agrees to go with Nick and they exit.

Nick leads Marlena downstairs to meet with the devil. After he drops her off, she wanders around looking for a clue. She comes around the corner and finds DEVIL DOUG! He thought a familiar face would make her more comfortable. She confronts him about the way they were tricked into signing over their souls. Devil Doug produces the contracts and confirms their signatures. Devil Doug says in hell trickery is encouraged. Marlena thinks trickery makes him look weak. Devil Doug is pissed he’s lost twice to Marlena (yet another mention). Marlena assumes he wants to finally prove he can outwit her.

Kate is worried Marlena has been tricked. Kayla tries to convince Kate to have faith they can still reverse their fortune. Just then, Nick returns annoyed with all the peace and understanding. He reports how grief-stricken their families are. He then confronts Kayla about visiting Steve the night before. Kate is confused and Nick is toying with them both.

Kayla explains how desperate she was to feel close to Steve. Kate is furious no one let her know she had the power to do the same.

Brady Pub: Roman calls Lucas saying he’s sorry he couldn’t say goodbye to Kate. Roman barely lets him catch a breath when he says it’s time for them to take down Orpheus. Lucas quickly agrees to help Roman get justice for his mother. Allie walks in wondering why Roman is talking to Lucas.

Allie agrees to talk to her father and she tells him a bit about Kate’s service. Lucas asks her to lean on the people who love her. With that, they say a sweet goodbye. She turns to Roman and asks what he meant when he told Lucas they would get justice. Roman assures Allie he was just trying to help rest Lucas’ soul. Allie kisses her grandfather and exits. Just then, John and Steve arrive to plan Orpheus’ death. They wish each other luck and go their separate ways to move their plan along.

Horton Square: Will and Sonny are depressed by the funerals. Will has to leave to go to New Zealand. Sonny says they don’t have to say goodbye as he’s coming with him. He can’t spend another six months away from him. Will pushes back but Sonny says he’s even secured permission from Gabi to take Arianna Grace with them (no!). Will is thrilled and they declare their love for one another. Just then, Allie arrives.

Will and Sonny explain their plan to leave. Sonny says being happy is the most important thing. Allie wonders if she and Henry could come along. She explains how Chanel broke up with her and they could use a break. Allie also wants to honor the memory of the strength and impulsiveness of her dearly departed family members (an odd post breakup choice but at least they’re not going to Africa).

Statesville: Lucas tells the guard to find Orpheus and bring him around. Orpheus arrives and Lucas plays drunk. He shows Orpheus the empty bottle and asks for more. Lucas tells him today was Kate’s funeral and demands more liquor. Orpheus pours salt in the wound reminding Lucas he missed his mother’s funeral because he kidnapped Samantha Gene. After Lucas tries to deck him, Orpheus says he’ll grab more hooch - he also reminds Lucas he didn’t kill Kate.

Orpheus returns with a bottle and says they need to drink a toast together. He hands Lucas the bottle clearly wanting to see him drink. Before Lucas takes a swig, an officer enters saying he’s late for group therapy (group therapy with Orpheus could be very entertaining). Left alone, Lucas douses himself in a little hooch and dumps the rest. The officer returns and Lucas plays drunk and falls to the floor after attacking him. The officer calls the infirmary to come get Lucas.

Endings

Will is thrilled that he’s going to New Zealand with his husband and niece.

Nick explains he had nothing to do with Kate’s visit to Steve. Kate damns him and Nick says she’s too late. Nick says interesting events are afoot in Salem. Steve, Roman and John are avenging their deaths by killing Orpheus.

Roman says everything should be coming together right now.

Orpheus enters a visitation room when the officer arrives asking what was in the hooch he gave Lucas. Orpheus, clearly a wee thrown, says Lucas is a loser.

Lucas pretends to dream of Kate when the nurse arrives and leaves him alone so she can find a doctor. Lucas gets up and opens the door to find Steve and John on the other side.

Devil Doug reads Kate and Kayla’s names on the contracts and says he will tear them up in exchange for Marlena staying by his side for all of eternity.

