Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of February 20-24, 2023

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

To save his own skin, Orpheus (George DelHoyo) reverses course saying he knows who stole the orchid.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) discuss their path forward.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) find common ground.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) is stunned to hear from Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Rafe (Galen Gering) pressures Li (Remington Hoffman).

Johnny (Carson Boatman) find an empty drug vial.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) says goodbye to Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Salem.

EJ behaves very strangely at a press conference.

Wendy (Victoria Grace) has questions for Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe procure an arrest warrant for Li.

Papa Shin (Clyde Kusatsu) returns to Salem.

Nicole reminisces about her origin story with Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Li takes Wendy into his confidence.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) keeps a watchful eye on Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kate, and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) receive unexpected information.

Sloan goes IN on Eric.

Gabi (Camila Banus) asks Rafe about his connection to Jada.

Chanel throws Johnny for a loop.

EJ catches on to Stefan’s intentions.

Brady intentionally relays news to Sloan.

Before Steve (Stephen Nichols) can do away with Orpheus, Roman (Josh Taylor) arrives with a message from Kate.

Orpheus appears to do John (Drake Hogestyn), Steve, and Roman a solid.

