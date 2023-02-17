Chad Duell has played Michael Corinthos on General Hospital for almost 13 years. In that time, the actor has gotten to know his character's faults and virtues pretty well. In a Soap Opera Digest interview, he shared why Michael can sometimes be a frustrating character to play and what he'd like to see happen going forward for the Corinthos/Quartermaine scion.

How does he feel about Michael at the moment? Duell said:

I’m not a big fan of him right now [laughs]. But I feel like he always puts his family first and he’s always had good intentions. He likes to give people the benefit of the doubt; he’s not malicious and he’s very protective and supportive of his family and always wanting to keep the peace. He has a good heart and he’s a good father.

He added Michael can sometimes be naive. In addition, Duell noted:

And he can be a bit of a broken record with how he feels about his father and Nina [Cynthia Watros] and all that kind of stuff. I feel like there’s an easier solution to this instead of going down the path of vengeance. Normally people get upset about something at first, then it fades away and they get logical about it. Michael seems to get really upset with Sonny [Maurice Benard] and Nina and stay at that point for months as opposed to going, ‘You know what? It’s not worth it.’ To try to tear his father’s life apart comes across as malicious and out of character for who Michael has been for so long. He’s been a little over-the-top lately.

Duell would also like Michael to have more pals. He explained: