General Hospital Spoilers for the week of February 20-24, 2023

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) helps Trina (Tabyana Ali) debrief after her encounter with Portia (Brook Kerr).

Ava (Maura West) learns some stunning news.

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) and Laura (Genie Francis) have a detailed catch up.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) holds out hope for Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) survival.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) nurses someone’s injuries.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) turns to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) for assistance.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) hears Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) pleas.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) get a case of the worries.

Spencer and Trina FINALLY kiss.

Portia owes all kinds of folks all kinds of explanations.

Ava and Felicia are stunned to find Ryan at Wyndemere.

Marshall (Robert Gossett) is a strong shoulder for Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Curtis goes OFF on Jordan (Tanisha Harper).

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) tells folks what to do.

Heather (Alley Mills) tries to convince Ryan it’s time to get gone.

Laura is blindsided.

Esme (Avery Pohl) needs to see a doctor.

Nina has strong words for Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) gets confirmation of her suspicions.

Esme escapes and runs into the woods on Spoon Island.

Ava is very concerned things are not what they seem.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!