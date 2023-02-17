

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Lucy is hanging out with Heather and Daniel. She tells him good luck with his video game. Heather says they should get back to the hotel because the time change has made both of them jet lagged. Lucy is clearly distressed as Daniel asks how long they are going to stay.

Heather says they are going to check in with Paul and Christine before Lucy has to get back to Europe to go back to school. Also, Heather has a case coming up. Daniel asks if he can buy Lucy breakfast the next morning and she reluctantly agrees.

Heather tries to rush the two of them out, but Lucy stays put staring at her father. Daniel says he’ll see her tomorrow, and she agrees. After their daughter exits, Heather stares daggers through Daniel and he looks away.

After they leave, Daniel takes a seat to reflect on the mess he’s made of his life.

