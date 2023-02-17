Skip to main content
Daniel Romalotti, Heather Williams, Lucy Romalotti, The Young and the Restless
image caption
Michael Graziadei, Vail Bloom, Lily Brooks O’Briant

The Young and the Restless Recap: Daniel, Heather And Lucy Have an Awkward Family Reunion

The Young and the Restless Recap for February 16, 2023


On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Lucy is hanging out with Heather and Daniel. She tells him good luck with his video game. Heather says they should get back to the hotel because the time change has made both of them jet lagged. Lucy is clearly distressed as Daniel asks how long they are going to stay.

Heather says they are going to check in with Paul and Christine before Lucy has to get back to Europe to go back to school. Also, Heather has a case coming up. Daniel asks if he can buy Lucy breakfast the next morning and she reluctantly agrees.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jack Assures Diane The Best is Yet to Come

Heather tries to rush the two of them out, but Lucy stays put staring at her father. Daniel says he’ll see her tomorrow, and she agrees. After their daughter exits, Heather stares daggers through Daniel and he looks away.

After they leave, Daniel takes a seat to reflect on the mess he’s made of his life.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

