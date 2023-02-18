On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Afterlife: Marlena confirms with Devil Doug if she agrees to stay in hell with him she will be saving Kate and Kayla. He’ll do anything to make sure she doesn’t get away a third time. Marlena rightfully wonders how he can be trusted to keep up his side of the bargain. Devil Doug doubles down saying he will send Kate and Kayla to “the good place” if she agrees. Marlena makes the deal and they shake on it. She is to go say her goodbyes and Nick will escort her to hell.

Kate does not believe Roman would ever be involved in any murder, even Orpheus. Nick says John, Roman, and Steve are worried about Orpheus going after their families. Kayla recalls Steve previously trying to convince John to off Orpheus. To prove his point, Nick turns on a screen showing all three men agreeing to the murder (re: screen, See Beyond Salem 2). Kate is furious about Steve putting Roman’s very existence in danger. That being said, it is Orpheus and they would deserve a reward for ridding the earth of such a dastardly dude. Nick has other folks to torment and makes his exit.

Kate thinks there is something she can do and asks Kayla how she appeared to Steve. She just begins screaming Roman’s name, but Kayla gets her to close her eyes and picture Roman - imagine her voice is traveling down to Roman and that he’s right here in front of her. She talks to him and suddenly thinks she can feel him... until Nick arrives and shuts it down. Kate thinks she’s convinced Roman to stop the plot to kill Orpheus. Just then, Marlena returns and is freaked out at what might be going on back in Salem.

Kate switches gears and asks Marlena how negotiations went with the devil. She explains Kayla and Kate have been saved but she had to sacrifice herself.

Brady Pub: Roman talks to Kate’s urn saying she, Kayla, and Marlena will be able to rest in peace after Orpheus is six feet under. He is still grieving for his losses, but at least Orpheus won’t be able to hurt anyone else. Just then, Anna arrives to check on him. She overheard him talking to Kate’s urn. He thinks she can understand how it makes him feel closer to her. Anna also overheard other things he said about something “being over soon.” He does some fast talking about laying Kate to rest which satisfies Anna. She suggests Roman save some of her ashes and maybe hang them in a vial around his neck. Roman isn’t sure and Anna says it’s not like she’s telling him to snort them with a line of cocaine like Keith Richards (I just had to put that line in). Suddenly, Roman here’s Kate calling out to him.

Kate tells Roman he can’t go through with the plot to kill Orpheus because it will damn his soul to eternal hell. He freaks out and asks Anna if she can hear her. Anna is rightfully confused and doesn’t quite know what to think. She thinks he must have been drinking. Roman insists he could hear Kate’s voice telling him not to go through with the plan. He explains the plan to kill Orpheus. Anna agrees with “ghost Kate” (giggle). She goes on to say if you live in Salem long enough there’s not a hell of a lot you won’t believe (I love that DAYS is always in on its own joke).

Roman is frustrated and Anna urges him to head to Statesville. He agrees and heads out leaving Anna with “Kate.”

Statesville: Lucas has helped John and Steve have sneaked into to that bastion of security we call Statesville. They await Orpheus’ arrival for his shift in the infirmary. They want Lucas to leave as it will be safer for him if goes. There’s no need for him to get additional prison time. Just then, a doctor enters and they try to do some fast talking. They say they think Lucas is drunk. The doctor quickly assesses Lucas is ok to go back to his cell and walks him out.

Orpheus is confused how Lucas could have gotten drunk enough to pass out that quickly. He rightfully believes something is up. The officer says he never saw Lucas take a drink. Orpheus moves to the garbage and finds the empty bottle… and the trash can filled with hooch.

Orpheus arrives at medical looking for Lucas but finds John and Steve. He knew Lucas was up to something but had no clue the two of them were in on the game. Orpheus begins to talk about how tragic the deaths of Kate, Marlena, and Kayla were and what a tragic loss they endured. Steve says they’re going to ease their grief by watching him die.

John and Steve tie Orpheus to the gurney and explain they are going to make it look like he died of an overdose when trying to get high. Orpheus wonders why they’re not concerned with their immortal souls. Steve thinks the “big dude” will understand. Just then, Roman calls but Steve ignores it so they can get on with the business at hand.

Endings

Kate says they will never forget Marlena’s sacrifice. Kayla is unwilling to let Marlena sacrifice herself. Kate is a little more willing and says she thinks it’s already a done deal. Kayla thinks they need to stick together and can fight this deal. Nick has instructions to escort them all to “the bad place” if Marlena goes back on the deal. Kayla thinks they should present a united front. If one goes to hell, they all go to hell.

Marlena thanks Kayla but says she’s at peace with her decision. Kayla can’t imagine being in heaven knowing Marlena was suffering in hell. Kate, on the other hand, things it would be difficult but they would probably adjust. Kate relents and agrees to all stick together. Nick says it’s time to escort all three of them to the nether world.

Anna puts her ear to Kate’s urn and talks to her. She thanks Kate for being Roman’s guardian angel. She knows Kate loves him. Anna thinks Roman knows it’s wrong to murder Orpheus and hopes he gets there in time.

Roman arrives at Statesville to see Lucas. He demands Lucas take him to medical so he can stop them from committing murder.

John fills a syringe with enough morphine to knock Orpheus out for good. Steve asks John to let him inject their common enemy. Orpheus stops him saying there’s something they need to know. He says he knows how is really responsible for the deaths of their wives.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!